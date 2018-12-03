Spartanburg, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- Due to the I-85 Widening Project in Spartanburg and Cherokee counties, I-85 will be experiencing Northbound and Southbound lane closures.
The lane closures will begin tonight, and will take place in the left lane of mile markers 90-98 in both directions. Northbound closures will happen on I 85 between mile markers 83-87 and 95- 98 starting tonight. Southbound left lane closures will also be present from mile markers 94-90 and 81- 77.
Motorists should expect the Exit 80, Gossett Road entrance ramp onto I 85 Northbound to remain closed until December 7. A detour will be posted along Sha Lane to US 221 to I 85 Northbound.
Learn more about this important interstate project by visiting our website at www.85Widening.com. Important notices are available through our Facebook page www.facebook.com/85Widening/ or our Twitter feed @85widening.
