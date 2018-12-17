Cherokee, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- Motorists should expect a right lane closure northbound between mile markers 79 to 82 tonight.
This will be placed to reopen the Gossett Road ramp onto northbound I 85. Additionally, traffic should expect lane closures on southbound I-85 from mile markers 80 to 77 this week from Monday night through Wednesday night.
Motorists should also anticipate a lane closure with flagman on Dewberry Road from Tuesday through Thursday of this week.
Learn more about this important interstate project by visiting our website at www.85Widening.com. Important notices are available through our Facebook page www.facebook.com/85Widening/ or our Twitter feed @85widening.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.