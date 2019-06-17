ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) – The NCDOT said all lanes of I-26 West were shut down near Asheville Monday morning after a crash.
The road is expected to reopen by 10 a.m., according to the NCDOT website.
No other details were immediately available.
MORE NEWS - The tree thought to have inspired Dr. Seuss' 'The Lorax' has fallen
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.