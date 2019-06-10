(FOX Carolina) -- Drivers should anticipate right lane closures on Southbound Interstate 85 this week. The closures will be beginning tonight, June 10 through Friday June 14.
Closures from mile marker 98 to 78 will take place as follows:
- Monday night SB Right Lane MM 98 to 94 & 90 to 86
- Tuesday night SB Right Lane MM 94 to 90 & 86-82
- Wednesday night SB Right Lane MM 90 to 86 & 82 to 78
- Thursday night SB Right Lane MM 86 to 82 & 90 to 94
- Friday night SB Right Lane MM 86 to 90 & 94 to 98
You can learn more about this important interstate project by visiting the website at www.85Widening.com.
Important notices are also available through the Facebook page www.facebook.com/85Widening/.
