ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) – The NCDOT said one lane of I-26 West has reopened near Asheville Monday morning after a crash.
A spokesman for the NCDOT said all westbound lanes were initially closed near Exit 23 for US 19 after a tractor trailer crash.
NCDOT crews were called in to inspect the bridge over Old Marshall Highway after the crash and found no structural damage.
Crews reopened the left lane but the right lane will be closed for several hours as NCDOT crews replace the guard railing on the bridge.
The right lane should reopen in time for the evening commute.
Later this week, the NCDOT said teams will repair broken concrete and replace another section of guard rail leading up to the bridge.
The lanes will be closed until further notice.
No other details were immediately available.
