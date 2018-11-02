PIEDMONT, SC (FOX Carolina) - An overturned tractor trailer was causing a backup of I-85 at the on-ramp from Exit 35 Friday morning.
According to the SC Highway Patrol the crash occurred shortly before 10 a.m. on the northbound side of I-85.
Initially, all northbound lanes were blocked due to the crash.
By 12:40, the SCDOT reported only the right lane was blocked.
Crews were working to remove the load from the truck’s trailer before the wreckage could be cleared.
