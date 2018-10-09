GREENVILLE (FOX Carolina) - Troopers are responding to a dispatch call regarding a collision on Rutherford Road in Greenville County.
The collision involved a motorcycle and a vehicle. Injuries were reported in the crash, according to Highway Patrol.
The accident was first reported around 8:28 pm. The roadway is blocked as first respondents are on scene.
