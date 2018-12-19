Greenville, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- Drivers need to be prepared for a lane shift as they head from I-85 Southbound to I-385 Northbound starting tonight.
The connector ramp between I-85 Southbound to I-385 Northbound is being shifted 400 feet south from its current location.
The SCDOT advises drivers to remain alert as they use this new configuration
