GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX CAROLINA) -- Weather permitting, drivers should expect a closure of I-85 Southbound through the I-385 interchange late to night as crews work on the bridge deck for a future connector ramp as part of the Gateway Project.
Traffic will be detoured at Exit 51C to I-385 Northbound, then directed to exit at Exit 37 to Roper Mountain Road, then turned around to enter I-385 Southbound and directed to Exit 36B to I-85 Southbound. The closure will last from 11 p.m. Monday until 5 a.m. Tuesday.
The bridge being worked on will serve as the connector from I-85 Southbound to I-385 Southbound. As always, we advise drivers to obey speed limits and follow traffic signs.
