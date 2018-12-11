Cherokee, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- The I-85 officials are currently working with SCDOT to clean up the winter storm mess and get back to maintenance on the interstate, they released Tuesday to media.
Lane closures as shown below should begin either Tuesday or Wednesday night depending on progress made on the winter storm clean up tonight.
Motorists should expect a right lane closure Northbound between mile marker 78 and 81. This will be placed to reopen the Gossett Road ramp onto 85 NB.
Expect lane closures NB and SB from MM 90 to 98 this week to facilitate the removal of cable rail in this area.
