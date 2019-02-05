GENERIC - Crash 1

(file photo | Associated Press)

Greenville, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- SCDOT reported a collision with injuries on Tuesday. 

The road way is blocked along 2308 Keeler Mill Road, around Rutledge Lake Road and Pine View Drive, the SCDOT says. 

The coroner has been called to the accident, our own on scene crew reports. 

Drivers are asked to detour until the scene clears. 

Stay with FOX Carolina for updates. 

Copyright 2019 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

multimedia producer

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.