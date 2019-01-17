Generic Road Closed

GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - The city of Greenville said a section of Coffee Street in downtown Greenville will be closed Friday morning.

Officials said Coffee Street will be closed between North Main Street and Brown Street from 7 a.m. to noon while crews make repairs to manholes in the area.

Traffic on North Main Street will not be affected, and a detour will be in place until the work is complete.

