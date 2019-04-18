UNION, SC (FOX Carolina) – The road was blocked after a crash involving a car that ran down an embankment Thursday in Union County.
Troopers said the crash happened on Cross Keys Highway at Lower Fairforest Church Road around 11:44 a.m.
Troopers said the car ran off the left side of the road and went down the ravine.
The driver and a juvenile passenger were taken to the hospital.
Troopers said the driver was charged for driving too fast for conditions and for not wearing a seat belt.
