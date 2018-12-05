Cherokee County, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- Cherokee County is experiencing a traffic shutdown on I-85 due to an overturned propane tanker truck, troopers announced Wednesday afternoon.
The shut down is near exit 102, officials report. The ramp is completely shut down. I-85 traffic is at a slow, as officials reroute the ramp.
There are reported injuries, the South Carolina Department of public safety says. Drivers are asked to seek an alternate route until the scene clears. Detour information to follow.
Stay with FOX Carolina for all incoming details.
