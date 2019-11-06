Transcript released for top US diplomat in Ukraine as part of impeachment inquiry

The House committees leading the impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump released Wednesday a transcript of their closed-door interview with the top US diplomat in Ukraine Ambassador Bill Taylor.
Taylor's testimony is among the most significant for the Democratic case that $400 million in security aid to Ukraine and a one-on-one meeting between Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky were conditioned on Ukraine announcing investigations into the 2016 election and Burisma, the company that hired Hunter Biden. In his 15-page opening statement, Taylor explained how he was told that "everything" Ukraine wanted was conditioned on the investigation. The is no evidence of wrongdoing in Ukraine by either Biden.
Taylor, who was interviewed by impeachment investigators on October 22, is one of three impeachment witnesses scheduled to testify publicly next week.
This story is breaking and will be updated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.