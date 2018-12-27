The New York Police Department is investigating a transformer explosion at a Con Edison power plant in Queens, the department tweeted.
Multiple fires are taking place because a "couple of transformers tripped offline" at the intersection of 20th Avenue and 32nd Street in Astoria, Queens, Con Edison spokesperson Bob McGee told CNN.
The explosions lit up the sky in shades of blue.
"The lights you have seen throughout the city appear to have been from a transformer explosion at a Con Ed facility in Queens. The fire is under control, will update as more info becomes available," the NYPD said on Twitter.
