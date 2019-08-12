Gavin Grimm, a young man who has become a national face for transgender student, speaks during a press conference Tuesday morning, July 23, 2019, held by The ACLU and the ACLU of Virginia at Slover Library in Norfolk, Va. Grimm, now 20, transitioned from girl to boy before his sophomore year and sued after the Gloucester County School Board banned him from using boys' bathrooms. (Kristen Zeis/The Daily Press via AP)