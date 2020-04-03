Transplant recipients, donors, medical facilities undergo safety procedures during Coronavirus outbreak

GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) Morrie Lyles knows what it's like to have a broken heart.
“My heart is permanently damaged," he said.
His pain comes from losing a child and from an enlarged heart.
“My family suffers from a genetic heart disease called Familial Dilated Cardiomyopathy," Lyles said.
His daughter Ashley Lyles died from the disease last August at 23 years old. Months before her death, Morrie Lyles had his transplant and now he needs another one. But, because of the coronavirus he has to be very careful.
“Everything has been put on hold at this moment, both my April appointments and May appointments have been cancelled," he said.
Right now he and more than 1,100 others are on South Carolina's Transplant Waiting List.
“The organ donor shortage in this country is still a national crisis," David DeStefano said.
He's the president and CEO of We are Sharing Hope SC. It's an organization that partners with the medical community to facilitate organ, eye, and tissue donations.
“We are taking additional levels of testing to make sure the recipients are safe from this virus from an organ donor standpoint,"he said.
Tests are also being done with living donors.
“We will just run those nasal swabs and have them tested by our local lab to make sure that the COVID-19 virus is not present in the organ donor prior to transplant," DeStefano said.
He says transplants are considered essential surgeries.
“There are still people who are dying on the waiting list and regardless of the current events that surround organ, tissue, and eye donations still remain a critical and essential gift to be given at the end of life," he said.
So, Morrie Lyles waits for a new heart even though his will be broken forever.
