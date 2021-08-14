TRANSYLVANIA, NC (FOX Carolina)- The Transylvania County Rescue Squad says that they are responding to a "very serious accident" on Pisgah Highway.
Officials say that driver should avoid the area and that the road will be closed until well into the afternoon.
The North Carolina Department of Transportation says that both lanes of the road are closed near US-64.
This is all the information that we have right now. We will update this story as we learn more.
