TRANSYLVANIA COUNTY, NC (FOX Carolina)- Transylvania County announces that Transylvania in Motion will operate on a two-hour delay tomorrow.
The County announced the delay via Facebook on Monday night.
The delay comes after heavy rainfall caused certain areas to flood on Monday.
