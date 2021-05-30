TRAVELERS REST, SC (FOX Carolina)- The Travelers Rest Police Department cautioned residents on Sunday night after a bear was found in the North Cliff/ Graysen Pointe neighborhood.
Officers shared the message in a social media post on Facebook.
Officers caution residents to keep their pets inside and leave the bear alone.
