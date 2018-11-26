James Alex Fields Jr. mugshot

This undated file photo provided by the Albemarle-Charlottesville Regional Jail shows James Alex Fields Jr. Fields Jr., of Maumee, Ohio, is charged with first-degree murder for allegedly driving his car into a crowd of people protesting against white nationalists. A 32-year-old woman was killed and dozens more were injured.

 (Albemarle-Charlottesville Regional Jail via AP, File)

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — Jury selection is set to begin in the trial of an Ohio man accused of killing a woman during a white nationalist rally in Charlottesville last year.

James Alex Fields Jr., of Maumee, Ohio, is charged with first-degree murder in the death of 32-year-old Heather Heyer. Fields is accused of driving his car into a crowd of people protesting the white nationalists. Heyer was killed and dozens of others were injured.

Fields' trial is scheduled to begin Monday in Charlottesville Circuit Court.

The "Unite the Right" rally on Aug. 12, 2017, was organized in part to protest the planned removal of a statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee. The event drew hundreds of white nationalists to Charlottesville.

The 21-year-old Fields was described by a former teacher as an admirer of Adolf Hitler.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

