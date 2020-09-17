NEWBERRY, SC (FOX Carolina) - Troopers with the South Carolina Highway patrol are investigating a fatal collision that occurred on SC highway 121 Thursday.
Troopers said the driver was driving a 1993 GMC pickup truck when the vehicle went off the left side of the roadway, went down in an embankment and overturned.
Highway patrol said the driver died on the on the scene.
Coroner's office has not yet identified the driver.
