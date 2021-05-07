NOTE: A fatality has not been confirmed in this collision as was initially reported, based on information from the coroner.
SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX CAROLINA) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that happened on Holly Springs Road and Little Mountain Road.
Troopers say the crash happened shortly after 8:30 p.m. on Friday night.
FOX Carolina News reached out to the Spartanburg County coroner regarding the collision to see if the agency was responding and received a response saying, "Request for my services at this time."
The coroner's office updated FOX Carolina shortly before 11 p.m. and said the agency had not been dispatched to the scene and no fatalities have been reported as of now.
The Highway Patrol investigation is ongoing.
We will update this article when we know more.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.