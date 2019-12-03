Trump announces G7 to be hosted at Camp David

President Donald Trump announced Tuesday that the next G7 will be hosted at the Camp David presidential retreat in Maryland.
"I think it's been more or less announced," Trump told the press, "we're gonna do it at Camp David."
Trump stirred controversy when he announced the meeting would originally be held at his Miami Doral Resort. A few days after, the administration reversed the decision and went back to the drawing board.
Trump was asked about the summit while holding a bilateral meeting in London with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.
Trump suggested that the summit would have lots of surprises and the press would be given access.
This story is breaking and will be updated.
