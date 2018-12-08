White House chief of staff John Kelly will be leaving his position at the end of the year, President Donald Trump said on Saturday afternoon.
CNN on Friday reported that Kelly was expected to announce his departure in the coming days.
White House chief of staff John Kelly will be leaving his position at the end of the year, President Donald Trump said on Saturday afternoon.
CNN on Friday reported that Kelly was expected to announce his departure in the coming days.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.