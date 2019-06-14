Trump says his visit was the most fun Queen Elizabeth II had in 25 years

In the past 25 years, Queen Elizabeth II has marked a Golden and Diamond Jubilee, visited multiple continents, celebrated the weddings of her grandchildren and the birth of multiple great-grandchildren, and met numerous world leaders.
But, according to President Donald Trump, Her Majesty has never had so much fun as she did during his visit last week.
"I have such a great relationship, and we were laughing and having fun. And her people said she hasn't had so much fun in 25 years. Then I got criticized for it because they said we were having too much fun," Trump told Fox News' "Fox and Friends" during a phone interview Friday.
The 93-year-old monarch hosted the US President and first lady Melania Trump for an official State Visit filled with pomp and circumstance last week, including dinner at Buckingham Palace.
A Buckingham Palace spokesperson said Trump's comments are "not something we would comment on."
Brief press coverage of the visit showed a formal and warm, if largely sedate, relationship between the notoriously stoic Queen and the bombastic President.
In a Fox News interview from Normandy just after the trip to London, Trump called the Queen an "incredible lady."
"I feel I know her so well and she certainly knows me very well right now, but we have a very good relationship also with the United Kingdom," he said last week.
Queen Elizabeth II, who ascended to the throne in February 1952 after the death of her father, has met with nearly every US President since Harry Truman.
She went horseback riding and ate chile rellenos in California with President Ronald Reagan and planted a tree with President George H. W. Bush, and was known to share a warm relationship with the Obamas.
The Trumps previously met with the Queen at Windsor Castle last June, a more informal meeting over tea.
Asked by British television personality Piers Morgan if he got the feeling she liked him after that visit, Trump told Morgan: "Well, I don't want to speak for her, but I can tell you I liked her. So, usually that helps. But I liked her a lot."
CNN's Maegan Vazquez and Barbara Wojazer contributed to this report.
