WASHINGTON, DC (FOX Carolina) - As protesters upset over the outcome of the presidential election stormed the US Capitol on Wednesday, President Trump and some federal lawmakers from South Carolina took to Twitter to ask for demonstrators to remain peaceful.
President Trump tweeted the following:
"I am asking for everyone at the U.S. Capitol to remain peaceful. No violence! Remember, WE are the Party of Law & Order – respect the Law and our great men and women in Blue. Thank you."
Timmons also pleaded for people to be peaceful and back away from the Capitol:
"We can accomplish our objectives without resorting to violence. If you have friends or family here in Washington, please encourage them to back away from the complex and resume their peaceful demonstrations at a safe distance. We are better than this. I fundamentally believe that everyone has the right to peacefully protest and exercise their First Amendment rights. But let me be clear: storming the Capitol steps, breaking police barricades, and disobeying law enforcement orders are not the same thing. We voted for you. We supported you. We must maintain law and order. Protestors must vacate the Capitol immediately."
Lindsey Graham called what was happening at the Capitol a "national embarrassment." Below is his full tweet:
"I support peaceful protests but not violence and destruction. People need to leave the Capitol now! This is a national embarrassment."
