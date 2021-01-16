WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump's impeachment trial is likely to begin after Joe Biden's inauguration next week.
This as the Republican leader, Mitch McConnell, is telling senators their decision on whether or not to convict Trump over the Capitol riot will be a "vote of conscience."
The timing for the trial has not yet been set. But House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is making it clear that Democrats intend to move swiftly on Biden's $1.9 trillion coronavirus and economic aid package.
Pelosi called the recovery package a "matter of complete urgency." Impeachment proceedings could still begin by Inauguration Day if Pelosi sends the article to the Senate by early next week.
The House impeached Trump on a charge of "incitement of insurrection."
