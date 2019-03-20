President Donald Trump escalated his public feud with the spouse of a top adviser Wednesday, attacking counselor to the president Kellyanne Conway's husband George as "jealous" and a "husband from hell."
"George Conway, often referred to as Mr. Kellyanne Conway by those who know him, is VERY jealous of his wife's success & angry that I, with her help, didn't give him the job he so desperately wanted," Trump tweeted, referring to a post at the Justice Department. Conway, a conservative lawyer, withdrew from consideration for the role early in Trump's presidency.
Trump continued, "I barely know him but just take a look, a stone cold LOSER & husband from hell!"
Wednesday's tweet marks the first time Trump has publicly weighed in on the Conways' marriage. While George Conway has long been critical of Trump, attacks between the two ratcheted up this week when Conway questioned Trump's mental health, tweeting screengrabs of the medical definitions of narcissistic personality disorder and antisocial personality disorder from the Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders.
"*All* Americans should be thinking seriously *now* about Trump's mental condition and psychological state, including and especially the media, Congress—and the Vice President and Cabinet," he wrote Monday.
He responded to Trump's Wednesday attack moments later, writing, "You seem determined to prove my point. Good for you! #NarcissisticPersonalityDisorder."
In another tweet, he simply wrote, "You. Are. Nuts."
While politically opposed couples are far from an oddity in Washington, it is unprecedented for a sitting president to publicly criticize an aide's spouse. Likewise, it is unprecedented for an aide's spouse to question the mental health of a sitting president.
Kellyanne Conway's allies, including Trump and his 2020 campaign manager Brad Parscale, fired back earlier this week, with the President calling him a "total loser."
Long a top Trump defender, she sided with her boss, telling reporters she did not share her husband's concerns that Trump's mental health is deteriorating.
"I have four kids and I was getting them out of the house this morning to talk to the President about substance so I may not be up to speed on all of them (his tweets)," she said Monday.
In interviews with The New York Times and The Washington Post on Tuesday, George Conway said he uses Twitter as an outlet for his frustrations with the administration so he doesn't argue with his wife at home.
"The mendacity, the incompetence, it's just maddening to watch. The tweeting is just the way to get it out of the way, so I can get it off my chest and move on with my life that day. That's basically it. Frankly, it's so I don't end up screaming at her about it," he told the Post.
