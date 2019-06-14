Trump weighs in on possible Sarah Sanders replacement

President Donald Trump was asked Friday who will replace outgoing press secretary Sarah Sanders but wouldn't name names of potential contenders.
"No, I know a lot of people that want it and they're a lot of great people and sometimes you have so many that it makes it more difficult," he said, praising Sanders, whom he called a "warrior."
He was asked about East Wing communications director Stephanie Grisham and former White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci, who recently said he wouldn't turn the job down.
"Well, I like Anthony and he's been very nice and all, but I think he should stay where he is right now," Trump said.
Scaramucci previously served in Trump's press shop less than two weeks before he was let go.
Trump added: "But Anthony really is a good guy, Stephanie is terrific. We have a lot of great people, we have a lot of good people to choose from."
Grisham, who has been part of the Trump communications orbit since the campaign (the only "original" left besides Dan Scavino, Stephen Miller and Kellyanne Conway) and was originally part of the West Wing communications team before she started with Melania Trump in March 2017.
Grisham has been a more frequent presence at the President's events, including the March rally in Michigan, which was not attended by the first lady. She is also close with Sanders and deputy press secretary Hogan Gidley.
Melania Trump would support Grisham leaving the East Wing, according to a White House official. Grisham "wouldn't do anything without (Melania's) consent," the official said, adding that Grisham being on the list means "this is a move Melania supports."
Early behind-the-scenes discussions about filling the position have also included Gidley, according to two administration officials. As Sanders' deputy and longtime friend, they are very close. But there is a desire for a female press secretary.
