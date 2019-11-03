TSA stopped a traveler after finding a toilet-paper 'gun' in his bag

TSA agents at New Jersey's Newark Liberty International Airport were prepared to give a traveler crap when they spotted a revolver in his carry-on bag.
But upon closer inspection, what they thought was a gun was really a gun-shaped toilet paper holder.
"Yes, this most unusual revolver was not designed to spin bullets," TSA joked in a press release on Thursday. "It was designed to spin toilet paper."
The "realistic replica gun" triggered an alarm when the bag it was in went through an X-ray machine.
"TSA does not permit travelers to bring real or replica firearms through a checkpoint," the agency said. "However, it would have been ideal to pack this pistol in a checked bag."
Travelers who follow the rules will have an easier time rolling through security.
