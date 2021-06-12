SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina)- The Benjamin E. Mays Consolidated School Alumni Committee is working to turn the Middle School of Pacolet, which is now closed, into a multi-purpose community center.
Those involved say that they are working to raise money to preserve the building and use it to serve the community.
The Middle School of Pacolet just finished its final school year before the school closes for good.
The multi-purpose facility can offer beneficial resources such as Head Start, a GED Program and others, according to officials.
The Alumni Committee held a fundraiser on Saturday to raise funds for this project. Check out these photos from the event.
