The Carnival Glory and Carnival Legend collided Friday morning while at port in Cozumel, Mexico, leaving one passenger injured.
Eyewitness video of the aftermath shows a portion of the Carnival Glory's deck was left crushed.
"We are assessing the damage but there are no issues that impact the seaworthiness of either ship," Carnival Cruises' told CNN in a statement.
The company said six guests with minor injuries went to the Carnival Glory medical center for evaluation.
Carnival describes the incident as an allision between the two ships. An allision is a nautical term used to describe when a moving ship collides with a stationary object,such as another ship.
The Carnival Glory was "maneuvering to dock," and hit the Carnival Legend, which was already docked, the cruise line said.
It does not appear the either cruise liner's itinerary will be affected by the crash, as Carnival says they've told guests to enjoy their day ashore.
"The crash wasn't too bad," Carnival Legend passenger Mary Anne McKinley told CNN. "Just felt like a big wave crashing into the ship."
Carnival Glory passenger Maddison Haynes described the crash similarly.
"Last night we experienced some major motion on the boat so this morning we assumed something similar was happening," Haynes told CNN. "We felt a jolt and didn't really think anything of it."
McKinley says an on-board announcement after the crash said the currents caused the crash. Haynes told CNN that an on-board announcement said high winds were a factor.
CNN Business' Chris Isidore contributed to this report.
