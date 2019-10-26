Two horses killed, riders injured in a Los Angeles hit and run

A suspect is in custody after a hit-and-run wreck killed two horses.
The incident happened Friday at 9:25 pm PT in the Lake View Terrace neighborhood of Los Angeles. A vehicle collided with two horses, knocking their riders off. The suspect left the vehicle and ran away, a spokesperson for the Los Angeles Police Department told CNN.
The two horses died there, and the riders were injured -- one with a fractured ankle and the other with a fractured leg.
The suspect will be charged with a felony hit and run, police said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.