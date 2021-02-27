Two men arrested after deputy finds 34 pounds of cocaine

Click here for updates on this story
Omaha, Nebraska (WOWT) -- A deputy from the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office arrested two men Friday morning.
Michael Aponte from New York and Rawy Correa Perez from Wisconsin was arrested for possession of a controlled substance and failure to affix a tax stamp.
A Toyota 4Runner was stopped by a DCSO deputy at I-80 east and 108th Street for a traffic offense at 11:35 a.m. Sheriff’s say there were many sketchy signs of possible criminal activity and a request to search the car was denied.
A DCSO K9 went around the car and after signs of a smell, there was a search. In the search, deputies found 13 packages that tested positive for cocaine hidden in a spare tire.
The total weight seized with packaging was 34.22 pounds.
