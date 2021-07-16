EASLEY, SC (FOX Carolina)- The Anderson County Sheriff's Office (ACSO) says that they arrested two individuals when they executed a narcotics search warrant on Shenandoah Drive in Easley, SC.
Uniform Patrol Deputies and Detectives with the ACSO Special Investigations Division executed the search warrant at a home in Easley last week.
Deputies say they arrested two suspects during this search and they have an outstanding warrant for a third person. 328 grams or methamphetamine and two firearms were seized during this effort, according to deputies.
Pamela Mabe was arrested and charged with Trafficking Meth and Possession of a Weapon During the Commissions of a Violent Crime.
Zachary Dupler was charged with Possession of Meth.
