Two suspect charged after the execution of a narcotics search warrant (Anderson County Detention Center, July 16, 2021)

EASLEY, SC (FOX Carolina)- The Anderson County Sheriff's Office (ACSO) says that they arrested two individuals when they executed a narcotics search warrant on Shenandoah Drive in Easley, SC.

Uniform Patrol Deputies and Detectives with the ACSO Special Investigations Division executed the search warrant at a home in Easley last week.

Deputies say they arrested two suspects during this search and they have an outstanding warrant for a third person. 328 grams or methamphetamine and two firearms were seized during this effort, according to deputies.

Pamela Mabe was arrested and charged with Trafficking Meth and Possession of a Weapon During the Commissions of a Violent Crime.

A suspect charged with Trafficking Meth and Possession of a Weapons During the Commission of a Violent Crime (Anderson County Detention Center, July 16, 2021)

Zachary Dupler was charged with Possession of Meth.

A suspect charged with possession of Meth (Anderson County Detention Center, July 16, 2021)

