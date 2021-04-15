GAFFNEY, SC (FOX Carolina) - The United States Attorney M. Rhett Dehart said a man from Gaffney has been sentenced after attempting to murder a trooper in 2019.

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, 28-year-old William Bernard Wright was sentenced for more than eight years in federal prison as a result of federal and state criminal cases against Wright for the shooting of a South Carolina Highway Patrolman in 2019.

The U.S. Attorney's Office said on June 2, 2019 at approximately 8 p.m., Trooper Wise attempted to initiate a traffic stop on Wright for not wearing a seatbelt. Wright fled and led Wise on a chase. Once reaching a dead end, Wright got out of the car and began to fire at least 12 rounds at Trooper Wise. Wise was struck in his vest in the chest area and sustained injuries to his right side of his neck.

On December 9, 2020, Wright was sentenced to 35 years in state prison after being charged with attempted murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, possession of a weapon by a convicted violent felon, and failure to stop for blue lights, said the U.S. Attorney's Office.

The U.S. Attorney said Wright will serve his eight years in federal prison after he completes 35 years in state prison.

