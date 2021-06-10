NEW YORK (AP) — Carrie Underwood has extended her record as the most decorated artist in the history of the CMT Music Awards — thanks to her song "Hallelujah."
The music video for the singer's hit, a collaboration with John Legend, was named video of the year at Wednesday's show.
Though Underwood owned part of the night, other female stars — some outside of country music — took over the awards show. Grammy-winning R&B star H.E.R. and fellow guitar slayer Chris Stapleton had the night's best performance. And the legendary Gladys Knight won over audience members during a performance of "Friendship Train" with Mickey Guyton.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.