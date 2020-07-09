UNION, SC (FOX Carolina) - An upstate family is welcoming army national guard 1st Sgt. Tee Farr home tonight.

He's been gone for almost a year and a half, but tonight they are together again.

This family went viral for their long distance family photo on their Christmas card.

Now after landing here in Greenville, he was welcomed home.

While Samuel was up to bat, little did he know, his dad was watching play by play from the announcer booth. He won’t have to tell him about tonight‘s game because he’s home now.

This reunion captured the hearts of everyone in the stands.

The boys expected to be honored as a military family in the union community at tonight's tee ball game, but it was this priceless unexpected gift of getting their dad back home.

Stacy Farr, mom, says, "going to the airport today and picking him up and seeing him walk across.… it was like a movie it was just slow motion, he was on one end and I was on another and we couldn’t get to each other fast enough."

Jackson, the middle son, says, "extremely surprised. I just thought I came here to watch a baseball game."

Army National Guard 1st Sgt. and dad, Tee says, "I miss them the same amount as they miss me so I’m just thankful to be here."

Now, he's home to make more memories together.

Will Farr, the oldest son, says, "I felt pretty good. Excited to see him. Somethings are hard like baseball and football games. Now he’s back so we’re good."

Tee Farr won't be missing any games anytime soon.

He had lots of hugs to go around- and a lot of people thankful for his service and happy to have him home.

Tee says, "Honestly for it sound like union I wouldn’t expect anything different. It’s very patriotic. A close knit town. I am happy to live here."

No more holiday's away from his family. He's happy to get to actually be apart of the family photos this Christmas.