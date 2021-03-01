(AP) - Conservative leaders within the United Methodist Church have unveiled plans to form a new denomination called the Global Methodist Church, with a doctrine that does not recognize same-sex marriage.
The move could hasten the long-expected breakup of America's largest mainline Protestant denomination over differing approaches to LGBTQ inclusion.
Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the church's General Conference — at which the schism would be debated — has been postponed for two consecutive years. It is now scheduled to take place in Minneapolis starting in August 2022.
Leaders of the Global Methodist initiative says they do not want to wait that long to formally leave.
