FILE - In this April 19, 2019 file photo, a gay pride rainbow flag flies along with the U.S. flag in front of the Asbury United Methodist Church in Prairie Village, Kan. Conservative leaders within the United Methodist Church unveiled plans Monday, March 1, 2021 to form a new denomination, the Global Methodist Church, with a doctrine that does not recognize same-sex marriage. The move could hasten the long-expected breakup of the UMC, America’s largest mainline Protestant denomination, over differing approaches to LGBTQ inclusion. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File)

 Charlie Riedel

(AP) - Conservative leaders within the United Methodist Church have unveiled plans to form a new denomination called the Global Methodist Church, with a doctrine that does not recognize same-sex marriage.

The move could hasten the long-expected breakup of America's largest mainline Protestant denomination over differing approaches to LGBTQ inclusion.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the church's General Conference — at which the schism would be debated — has been postponed for two consecutive years. It is now scheduled to take place in Minneapolis starting in August 2022.

Leaders of the Global Methodist initiative says they do not want to wait that long to formally leave.

