Universal Orlando reveals proposed reopening date

Universal Orlando has presented a plan to reopen to the public on June 5.
Universal would like to begin a phased reopening of its Florida theme parks on June 1, initially only for its own team members. On June 3 and 4, Universal hopes to invite guests such as annual pass holders, before welcoming the public back on June 5.
The proposal was made Thursday at a virtual meeting of the Orange County Economic Recovery Task Force. The task force approved the proposal.
John Sprouls, Universal Orlando chief executive officer, and Rich Costales, Universal Orlando executive vice president of resort operations, said all guests will be required to wear face masks and go through temperature screenings to enter the parks.
One disposable face mask will be provided for free to guests who did not bring their own.
On Friday, Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings conveyed his support for the proposal in a letter to Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.
In the letter, Demings said that an on-site inspection of safety procedures and protocols was conducted by a team of medical doctors and senior members of the Planning, Development and Environmental Services Department from both Orange County and the Florida Department of Health.
Gov. Ron DeSantis said Wednesday regarding theme park reopening proposals, "Obviously I want to get to yes, so I think if you work with your local [officials], you'll be in pretty good shape."
Universal has theme parks in Orlando, Los Angeles, Japan and Singapore, all of which are temporarily closed. However, the CityWalk portion of Universal Orlando -- featuring shops and dining -- partially reopened on May 14.
