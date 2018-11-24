Leatherback Turtle Rescue

In this Nov. 11, 2018 photo, provided by Mass Audubon, a juvenile Leatherback sea turtle lies on the sand at First Encounter Beach in Eastham, Mass. Workers from the Mass Audubon Wellfleet Bay Wildlife Sanctuary rescued the sea turtle on Sunday, according to the sanctuary's director Robert Prescott. ( Jenette Kerr/ Mass Audubon's Wellfleet Bay Wildlife Sanctuary/ Cape Cod Times via AP)

 Jenette Kerr

WELLFLEET, Mass. (Meredith/AP) — An unusual number of sea turtles have been washing ashore in New England, Massachusetts.

Many of the turtles are a part of a critically endangered turtle species called Kemp's ridley.

A Massachusetts wildlife sanctuary director tells the Cape Cod Times that at least 219 turtles washed ashore Wednesday through Friday on Cape Cod beaches. The expert tells CNN that 173 of those turtles have died.

The phenomenon is not uncommon, but the number of stranded turtles this year has already surpassed what is considered normal for the season. Turtles usually continue to be found ashore through Christmas.

Mass Audubon Director Bob Prescott says it's possible the region could see nearly 1,000 stranded turtles before the new year.

Prescott believes a warming trend in the Gulf of Maine has allowed the turtles to delay migration south.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.