GREER, SC (FOX Carolina) - Minister Detra McClain says they weren’t just praying for Greer or the upstate today, but a nation in turmoil.
“All the tragedies through racism and division that have occurred on our land,“ she explained.
McClain, who is from Falls church Grove Baptist in Cherokee Springs, says even as we gear up for the most patriotic of holidays, we should be mindful there are still those fighting for a different kind of freedom.
“Trying to receive the equities that every individual deserves worse deserving of here in America,” she said. “It’s different that there’s still not that full freedom that we celebrate on the Fourth of July, there’s still so much work that has to be done.”
In light of George Floyd “a wider observance of Juneteenth, and what she says or meaningful strides made, the education about inequality in America must continue.
“Sometimes when there is a misunderstanding, or it has been miscommunicated through the years, that is when you get that division, or hatred, or discrimination,“ McClain said.
“I believe that the answer to our problems today in the United States, in the world, is prayer,“ said WJ Teasley, a minister with Mayfield Chapel Baptist in the Duncan area.
Teasley is also the president of concerned citizens of faith outreach, the organization who hosted the event.
“We are not here for any other reason then to talk to God about the situations going on in this world right now,“ Teasley said.
On the Friday before 4 July, he brought ministers from all over, who, one by one, recited powerful prayers of healing and unity. Teasley says that he believes faith will see the country through.
“The only way that we can be like God is love,“ Teasley said. “He doesn’t say to only love certain people, or to love this person and not that person. We have to love everyb
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.