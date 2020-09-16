SENECA, SC (FOX Carolina) - A Seneca family said a man who spent 81 days in the hospital battling COVID-19 is now back home.
Summer Barrios said her husband, Robert Barrios, returned home Wednesday and was greeted by his daughter with tears in her eyes.
“After 81 days of fighting covid19 and multiple complications which included collapsed lung, and almost passing twice, and double pneumonia, Robert is finally home," Summer said in a statement to FOX Carolina. "He has a long road of therapy and home health ahead. We are truly grateful for all the people who have stepped up to help myself and Jessica over the past few months. Also we would like to thank Anmed ICU staff and Regency LTAC in Greenville without you guys we wouldn't have him back.”
Barrios, a frontline worker, was admitted to the hospital in early July.
