EASLEY, SC (FOX Carolina) - An Upstate group dedicated to providing warmth to those in need has returned for their annual New Year's act of kindness.
According to the group's Facebook page, "I am Not Lost in the Upstate, SC Area" is a non-profit that places free handcrafted hats, scarves, and gloves around the community on the first of every year. This is their third year doing it.
The group says they meet every Monday from 4:30 p.m. until 6:30 p.m. at the Joan of Art Salon in Easley to yarn together, gather ideas, and support the group and its mission.
To learn more about the group, click here.
