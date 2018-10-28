(FOX Carolina) - Four Upstate high school marching bands have marked time and kept the rhythm right. On Saturday, their shows were rewarded with wins at the state level.
The following bands marched off the field at the South Carolina Band Director's Association state championship with wins:
- The Ninety-Six Wildcat Marching Band is the 1A State Champion
- The Pride of Pendleton Marching Band is the 2A State Champion
- The Pride of Pickens Marching Band is the 3A State Champion
- The Easley High School Band is the 4A State Champion
On November 3, high school bands from 5A schools will compete at Irmo High School for the state championship.
