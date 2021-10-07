GREER, SC (FOX Carolina) - Riverside High School on hold as authorities investigate a possible weapon, according to a Greenville County Schools district official.
Tim Waller said after there was a rumor of a possible weapon, the school went on a 'hold'.
Waller said a hold tells students and staff to stop what they are doing so authorities can investigate.
FOX Carolina Crews re on their way to the scene.
Stay tuned for more information.
