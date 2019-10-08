GREENVILLE, SC (Fox Carolina) - There's something new on all Greenville county EMS trucks. First responders say it will impact a patient long after they've been revived.
The new item stems from a mother who lost her own daughter to an overdose.
Now an Upstate organization, Palmetto Foundation for Prevention and Recovery, connected with her and together they plan to save as many people as possible.
Jennifer Woodard said her daughter Reagan overdosed in May of 2017.
"She was like kind that made jokes all the time," Woodard said about her daughter. Woodard describes her as a class clown, and best friend but also sadly as a girl that only few got to laugh with.
"I knew when I pulled up...they said that she’s been dead about seven hours. That was horrible," Woodard said crying.
This mother said she was called 21 times. That's the amount of times she says EMS was on the other end reviving Reagan.
"Every time they would come and revive her and leave, we felt helpless....and hopeless," Woodard said.
Together Marine Helou and Jennifer are creating a "lifeline," to show hope may be closer than people think.
"We said let’s be proactive. It's something simple and it can be put together easily," Helou said.
The lifeline they're referring to is a packet. "It connects them with 13 community-based resources that the patient can seek out," Paul Head said. Head is the director of clinical services for Greenville County.
Head said EMS carries the tools to revive and now because of Palmetto Foundation for Prevention and Recovery they'll also carry the tool to prevent. A packet with 13 different recovery organizations.
The organization said there's not a one size fits all when it comes to treatment and recovery. It's just a matter of connecting people with the resources that work best for them.
It's a program inspired by Reagan. One Woodard wishes had been around when her daughter was struggling.
They say it's a powerful packet that may hold the cards to someone's future.
"If her story saves just one person, I’ll repeat it as many times as I have to," Woodard said.
