UNION, SC (FOX Carolina)- An upstate soldier was laid to rest on Saturday after his body was recovered by the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA) over 60 years after he went missing in action.
According to the DPAA, the soldier recovered was Army Cpl. Ralph S. Boughman. Boughman was buried at Rosemont Cemetery in his hometown of Union, SC, on Saturday.
A member of the Patriot Guard Riders spoke about Boughman at the funeral today saying, "Corporal, young man, you are one of the greatest heros I've ever had the pleasure of reading about. Thank you for all that you did, for signing on the dotted line. Thank you for the ultimate sacrifice, for my freedom and I pray to god I get to meet you face-to-face when I get to heaven."
The DPAA says that Boughman was a member of Company B, 1st Battalion, 32nd Infantry Regiment, 7th Infantry Division in 1950. He was reported missing after his unit was attacked near the Chosin Reservoir in North Korea.
Boughman's remains were recovered in 2018 when North Korea turned over 55 boxes containing the remains of American service members killed during the Korean War, according to the DPAA. They say that the boxes were taken to the DPAA laboratory for identification.
Boughman was identified through anthropological analysis and circumstantial evidence according to the DPAA. The Armed Forces Medical Examiner System also used mitochondrial DNA analysis during this process.
To learn more about the work that the DPAA does, please visit Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA).
